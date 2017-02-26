Live London Series from PokerStars

Six months after PokerStars ended all of their live tours and replaced them with PokerStars Championships and Festivals, they have created a new low buy-in tour in London.

PokerStars has taken the rather unusual step of partnering with the Hippodrome Casino in London to present the new PokerStars Live London Series.

I use the word ‘unusual’ because in August 2016 the largest online poker room in the solar system decided to make complicated things simple by starting their live events with a fresh slate creating the PokerStars Championships and Festivals brands.

The axe came down on the European Poker Tour (EPT).

The United Kingdom & Ireland Poker Tour (UKIPT) was found hanging from a tree.

The life support machine connected to the France Poker Series (FPS) was switched off.

And the head of the Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT) was kept under water until their lungs resembled cement bags.

