NBA Wants a Cut of American Sports Betting Action

North America’s NBA basketball league this week unveiled its vision for sports betting in the US, should the country opt to introduce wider regulations.

According to ESPN, NBA attorney Dan Spillane set out the NBA’s proposals to a New York State Senate committee, formally confirming the league’s support for plans to legalize sports betting across the country.

Nevada is currently the only US state in which sports betting is legal, but New Jersey is leading the charge for nationwide regulation of such activities.

New Jersey wants to overturn the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which makes it unlawful for governmental entities to sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, licence or authorise betting, gambling or wagering schemes that are based on games played by amateur or professional athletes.

The US Supreme Court recently hosted an opening hearing for the case, although a final decision is not expected until June.

Should New Jersey prove successful in its venture and sports betting is regulated on a country-wide basis, Spillane said that the NBA would want 1% of every bet made on its games.

Other requests from the NBA include more widespread access to gambling for its fans, with proposals to make betting on mobile and via kiosks legal, rather than just inside casinos and racetracks.

More at iGaming Business