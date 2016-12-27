New Jersey Online Gambling Continues Growth

New Jersey recorded further online gambling revenue growth during November, despite greater losses in its land-based casino market.

Revenue from online gambling in the US state amounted to $17.2 million (€16.5 million) in the month, 29.9% more than the $13.2 million posted in November of last year and higher than the $16.2 million generated in October this year.

Casino win in the state came in at $180.1 million, down 5.8% on $191.1 million collected in the corresponding month last year, and also a drop on the $184.6 million posted in October.

As a result, total gaming win for the state in November came in at $197.3 million, which represents a year-on-year loss of 3.5%.

