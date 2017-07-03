Online Gambling Regulations in Holland Drive Away Operators

The recent introduction of a new set of online gambling regulations by the Dutch Gaming Authority, Kansspelautoriteit, has produced the expected effect of operators leaving the local iGaming market.

On June 1, the day on which the new rules came into effect, online casino brand Royal Panda informed its affiliates and customers that it would no longer be accepting Dutch players. Established in 2014, the operator holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) that allows it to provide its services in multiple European jurisdictions. In full compliance with the new regulations, Royal Panda asked its affiliates to remove all Dutch-targeting promotional content from their websites.

It also become known several days ago that the PolderCasino and FortuinCasino Dutch-facing brands were shutting down their operations as a result from the Dutch Gaming Authority’s move. These two online casinos were, too, licensed by the MGA.

The Kansspelautoriteit’s announcement that it would tighten regulations, under which iGaming services are to be provided from now on, occurred quite unexpectedly and left operators with very limited time for preparation. In addition to the authority’s previous principles of regulating the provision of online gambling options, its new rules now prohibit the use of Dutch-targeting promotional websites with an .nl web extension that redirect to .com sites and the use of visual elements that represent typical Dutch symbols, among other things.

The regulator has also announced that it would sanction operators for failing to block Dutch players from reaching their gambling websites.

