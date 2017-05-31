Paddy Power Betfair to Relocate

Paddy Power to utilise SIS Parx service in US iGaming Business - Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has confirmed it is to become the first gambling firm in the US to offer the Parx live horseracing stream service from news and sport coverage provider Satellite Information Services (SIS) Betting.
EU’s Top Court to Consider UK Point-of-Consumption Tax The European Union’s top court will consider the legality of the UK’s online gambling point-of-consumption tax (POCT). The UK implemented its 15% POCT last December, shortly after the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) launched a preemptive legal challenge. The GBGA believes […]
Realistic Games and Paddy Power launch embedded iPad games iGaming Business - Gaming content supplier Realistic Games has linked up with Paddy Power to launch embedded blackjack and roulette games into the Irish bookmaker’s new sportsbook iPad application.
