Paddy Power Betfair to Relocate

Paddy Power Betfair is to close its Gibraltar office and relocate operations to another of its European sites.

The gaming giant told public service broadcaster GBC that the move has been discussed as a means of centralising services since the merger of the two companies in February 2016.

The approximately 20-strong workforce will be offered relocation opportunities, it is believed.

Paddy Power Betfair is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has offices in a number of European countries, including the UK, Portugal, Romania, Malta and Italy.

Paddy Power and Betfair set a target of £50m in synergy savings ahead of their merger last year.

