Pennsylvania Online Gambling Vote Could Come Within the Week

Pennsylvania state Sen. Jay Costa indicated a vote on a gaming package — one that would legalize online gambling in the state — should take place this week.
It’s the latest good sign for a state that has flirted with regulating iGaming for years but has not yet enacted a law.
Costa, the Senate minority leader, was taking questions on Twitter on Sunday about the state of budget talks in the state. While lawmakers have agreed on how to spend money for the state budget, they have not yet agreed on how to fund it.
One avenue the House and Senate seem bound to tap for new revenue is gaming. That includes regulation of online gambling, online poker and daily fantasy sports, among other things.
Costa took a few questions from those interested in the gaming package…
Pennsylvania Online Gambling a Coin Flip Next week, Pennsylvania lawmakers in the House Gaming Oversight Committee will take another look at regulated online gaming for the Keystone State. The hearing would add to the growing list of meetings on the proposal. The bill has been discussed more than 50 separate times since the […]
Pennsylvania Online Gambling: How Close? Could gambling expansion grab a seat at the Pennsylvania budget negotiating table? In a sense, it already has. Lawmakers in both the Republican-controlled Senate and House are vetting proposals for Internet-based gaming with the potential to turn every digital device - at least those in […]
Online Gambling In Doubt as Pennsylvania Deadline Looms An online gambling bill in Pennsylvania remains in limbo as a deadline for the state budget looms and an impasse between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the legislature is unresolved.
Since a Senate hearing in the Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee held […]