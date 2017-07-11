Pennsylvania Online Gambling Vote Could Come Within the Week

Pennsylvania state Sen. Jay Costa indicated a vote on a gaming package — one that would legalize online gambling in the state — should take place this week.

It’s the latest good sign for a state that has flirted with regulating iGaming for years but has not yet enacted a law.

Costa, the Senate minority leader, was taking questions on Twitter on Sunday about the state of budget talks in the state. While lawmakers have agreed on how to spend money for the state budget, they have not yet agreed on how to fund it.

One avenue the House and Senate seem bound to tap for new revenue is gaming. That includes regulation of online gambling, online poker and daily fantasy sports, among other things.

Costa took a few questions from those interested in the gaming package…

More at Online Poker Report