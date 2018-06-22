North Carolina Fantasy Sports Face Problems

A bill that seeks the legalization of North Carolina fantasy sports has been taken down from a second committee last week as the panel was forced to change the language of the bill.

As this is the second defeat for the bill, it won’t likely pass in this legislative session. The bill, which doesn’t include sports betting operations, stated that fantasy sports wasn’t gambling.

Sponsor of the bill Rep. Jason Saine insisted that the bill wasn’t aimed at opening the state to sports books. “Let me be clear. This bill in no way authorizes sports betting or any other form of gambling,” Saine told members of the House Judiciary IV Committee.

You can read more on the possibility of North Carolina fantasy sports at Focus Gaming News