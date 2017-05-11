Regulated Online Gambling Helps Land Based Casinos

Five Atlantic City casinos are involved in online gambling. And all five find online gambling to be extremely beneficial to their land-based businesses.
In addition to a new revenue stream, all five New Jersey online gambling operators have found: New customers are creating the bulk of online accounts; Online gambling has helped casinos reengage with lapsed customers who were inactive for a year or more; Active customers who register an online account do not decrease their land-based spend or visitation frequencyBased on the experiences of the New Jersey operators, the cannibalization concerns being raised in Pennsylvania are wholly misplaced.
Caesars has never feared cannibalization. In 2013, Mitch Garber, who ran Caesars Interactive, told CNBC, “It’s been proved for a long time, in the UK and Australia, that online gaming does not cannibalize offline gaming.”
