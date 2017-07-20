Super Red Hot Jackpots Slot Machine from IGT

This 5 Reel 20 Line Multi-Level Progressive slot game is delivered on their S3000 game cabinet, and comes with a variety of stepper base game themes and paytables! Super Red Hot Jackpots also comes in three different themes: Jackpot 7s Slots, Sizzling 7 Slots and Double Sizzling 7s Slots!
Super Red Hot Jackpots also boasts a 4 Level Linked Progressive Meters with “Live” jackpot amounts, you can read about all of this slot machine’s features when you visit IGT’s information page.
US Players Welcome!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
House of Cards Slot Machine from IGT The House of Cards Slot Machine from IGT is a new title, released in two versions: House of Cards Power and Money Slots, and House of Cards Welcome to Washington Slots. Each game has unique features, but they share progressive jackpots between them. Watch our video review for the House […]
Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond True 3D Slot Machine We catch up with the good people from IGT to preview their newest Wheel of Fortune slot machine: The Double Diamond True 3D slot!
IGT says that Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond "...offers unique game merchandising, with custom trim kit, LED lit wheel surround, game controlled side […]
Spin-Splosion! Slot Tournaments from IGT You can Play Real IGT Slots online!
IGT shows off their new slot tournament product: Spin-Splosion! Part of their TournXtreme automated tournament solution, which includes Spinferno, the new Spin-Splosion provides tournaments in video slots!
IGT states that Spin-Splosion is "... […]