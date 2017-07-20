Super Red Hot Jackpots Slot Machine from IGT

Play IGT Games online at Elite Mobile casino!

We preview a HOT new addition of a player favorite from IGT! It’s the Super Red Hot Jackpots Slot Machine, a 5-reel, 20-payline game!

This 5 Reel 20 Line Multi-Level Progressive slot game is delivered on their S3000 game cabinet, and comes with a variety of stepper base game themes and paytables! Super Red Hot Jackpots also comes in three different themes: Jackpot 7s Slots, Sizzling 7 Slots and Double Sizzling 7s Slots!

Super Red Hot Jackpots also boasts a 4 Level Linked Progressive Meters with “Live” jackpot amounts, you can read about all of this slot machine’s features when you visit IGT’s information page.