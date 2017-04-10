Trump Taj Mahal to Reopen as Hard Rock

The sale of the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal to Hard Rock International was just finalized, paving the way for the Atlantic City casino to reopen. The relaunch — after some extensive and much-needed renovations — will bring a new look and a new brand.

Hard Rock detailed some of its plans for the property at a press conference. The changes will include a nearly $400 million facelift, with plans to reopen by the summer of 2018.

Based on the early conceptual art, visitors accustomed to the Lego-esque look of the Trump Taj Mahal will be unlikely to recognize the property.

The purple carpet’s reign will be over, and the gaudy minarets that adorn most of the exterior will see bombs dropped between them as they’re eventually cleared away by a demolition crew. (Kudos to anyone who picked up on the two musical references.)

“There will not be one — and underscore the word ‘one’ — piece of design, architecture, minaret or anything left over from the Taj Mahal,” said Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen at a press conference. “We are removing it all.”

More at US Poker