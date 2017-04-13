Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist from NetEnt

Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist is a 5 reel online slot with 10 paylines.
The Great Train Heist slot comes with four different Wild symbols which match up to the four armed bandits that make up the bigger payout symbols.
The Wild Wild West online slot also features a Bonus Round, Free Spins and Scatter Symbols.
Free Spins and Big Bonuses for Online Slots!
