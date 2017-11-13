PokerStars Wants to be “First Operator” in Pennsylvania

It’s still too early to tell how both land-based casinos and online gambling platforms are going to deploy iGaming in Pennsylvania, less than two weeks after the state legalized online poker and casino games.

But that didn’t stop PokerStars from broaching the subject, at least in broad terms, in the earnings call for its parent company — Stars Group — this week.

PokerStars, understandably, is excited about the prospect of expanded online gambling in the US. For now, that comes in the form of the Pennsylvania market, which it hopes to serve alongside New Jersey. It is the current market leader among NJ online poker sites.

Stars Group VP of Corporate Communications Eric Hollreiser already responded to the PA news soon after it happened. PokerStars is also bullish on future US markets.

“We are optimistic that Pennsylvania will be a catalyst for other US states to continue the momentum of iGaming regulation in the US,” CFO Brian Kyle said in the call.

He also touched on the possibility of New Jersey sharing online poker liquidity with PA, after NJ has agreed to pool players with Nevada and Delaware.

More at Online Poker Report