UK Gambling Commission Mulls Banning Credit Cards for Online Gambling
The Gambling Commission is considering banning the use of credit cards in online betting.
The regulator’s report into how to make online gambling safer said consumers “should not gamble with money that they do not have”.
Betting operators have suggested credit cards are used for between 10% and 20% of deposits online.
Before taking action the regulator will explore whether a ban would instead force people to use “payday” loans.
Other proposed changes include improving age verification processes, banning operators from providing “free-to-play” games to children and tackling “unacceptable marketing and advertising”.
The latest suggestions come after a consultation by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) into online gambling earlier this year. The government’s review also highlighted the use of credit cards as a problem.
More at BBC
