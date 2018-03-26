The AGA Adds Online Gambling Members

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has announced the addition of six new companies as board-level members.

GVC Holdings PLC, Paddy Power Betfair, Stars Group, BMM Testlabs, Golden Entertainment and Choctaw Casinos and Resorts will all be represented on the AGA board of directors.

Confirmation of the new additions comes after the AGA last week entered into a strategic alliance with BMM, under which the latter will share its expertise on gaming and regulatory issues with the AGA and its members.

Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive of the AGA, said: “More than ever before, AGA’s diverse membership reflects the broad interests of the casino gaming industry.

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