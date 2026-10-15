In the state of Florida, we’ve now seen DraftKings sued by the Seminole Tribe alleging the sports betting company is operating an unauthorized wagering business that violates state law and the gaming compact governing betting on sports in the state. The lawsuit targets DraftKings and chief executive Jason Robins and seeks to halt the company’s alleged activities. The 72-page complaint was filed in Florida state court and focuses on DraftKings’ Super App. The tribe argues that the product offers sports wagering without the required state authorization, challenging the company’s operations under the 2021 Gaming Compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe.

The agreement establishes the tribe’s position in Florida’s sports betting market and provides for revenue-sharing payments to the state. The complaint contends that unauthorized competition threatens the compact’s regulatory framework and could affect funds supporting public services. So we’re seeing DraftKings sued following allegations that the company’s Florida product functions similarly to its licensed sportsbooks in other states. The tribe cites public statements by Robins describing the product as functionally identical to the company’s conventional sports betting offerings.

The lawsuit also challenges the distinction between sports betting and prediction markets, where users trade contracts tied to future events. The tribe argues that DraftKings’ Super App should not be treated as a separate financial product to avoid Florida’s gambling regulations. According to the complaint, DraftKings secretly financed legal challenges over a five-year period seeking to invalidate the gaming compact and Florida’s sports betting framework. The filing also references litigation brought against the state and its officials on September 17, 2026. These claims remain allegations that must be assessed through the legal process.

The tribe further argues that the company’s operations bypass consumer safeguards required under Florida law. The complaint identifies age verification requirements for customers aged 21 and older, restrictions on certain wagers and marketing practices that allegedly present the product as conventional sports betting. So now we have DraftKings sued in a dispute that could have implications for the broader prediction market industry, as regulators and courts examine how sports-related contracts should be classified and which authorities can oversee them. The outcome could help define the limits of sports wagering products offered in states with established licensing systems.

Florida’s sports betting framework has faced earlier legal challenges in state and federal courts, which were ultimately rejected. The Seminole Tribe maintains that the current case is necessary to protect its contractual rights and preserve the state’s regulated market. The tribe is seeking to stop the allegedly unauthorized operations and protect revenue-sharing arrangements established under the compact. It has also said that any funds recovered through the lawsuit would be prioritized for Florida-specific consumer protection initiatives and responsible gambling recovery programs. The case remains unresolved, and the allegations against DraftKings have not been proven in court.