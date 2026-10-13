Las Vegas Exotic Car Experiences and Rentals

If you’d like to travel through Las Vegas at up to 150 m an hour, you have two choices: A Las Vegas exotic car experience, or any taxi leaving the airport. So, let’s take a look at the best places for you to get behind the wheel of a supercar, starting with Speed Vegas. Located just 15 minutes south of the Las Vegas strip.

They have a fleet of more than 70 high-performance cars from Ferrari to Austin Martin to Corvette and more. Guests push these cars around a 1.3 mile track with tight corners and a long straightaway where speeds can hit 140 m an hour. Speed Vegas also has Euro style go-karts and a Baja off-road track. Packages start at just under $300, and there are discounts for bundling multiple vehicles.

Need more speed? Then head to Dream Racing, located just 15 minutes north of the strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There you’ll find a 1.2 2mm track where cars can reach 150 m an hour down the straightaways. They work with exotic rentals to provide nearly 40 supercars and professional GT race cars, including Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, and more. Packages start at less than $200 and include one-on-one professional coaching.

But… what if the Las Vegas exotic car track isn’t enough? What if you want to drive one of these badass machines on the streets of Sin City at a much much slower pace, of course. That’s when you head to one of the many locations where you can rent some of the world’s most amazing performance cars by the hour or by the day. From Lambos to vets and from Porsches to G Wagons, there’s a car and the price range for just about everyone. You can cruise Vegas in style… just try to obey all traffic laws.

Finally, this week, if being seen in a Ferrari on Las Vegas Boulevard isn’t enough for you… or hitting 140 in a Porsche just doesn’t cut it? Then maybe you should head for the NASCAR Racing Experience, located at the Motor Speedway, where you can drive an actual race car on an actual race track… where top speeds can reach 155 m an hour or more! Put on a real driver suit and professional helmet, then meet your crew chief before strapping into a 600 horsepower stock car for the ultimate high-speed Vegas thrill! Begin with a ride along for less than $160, or take the wheel yourself starting at $300!

And if all of these Las Vegas exotic car experiences are still isn’t enough for you, might I recommend riding in a stunt plane! Which you can do in Sin City! Just check out our video for Adrenaline Junkies! And to keep up with all things Las Vegas, be sure to subscribe and follow our YouTube channel.