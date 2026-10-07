Low Hotel Rates but Vegas Tourism Falls 4.3%

Las Vegas tourism registered a decline in August despite hotel room prices dropping to their lowest levels of the year. According to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the city welcomed 3.03 million visitors during the month. This represents a 4.3% decrease compared to August 2025. Total visitor counts were also down by 136,700 compared to July, illustrating a late summer slowdown for the market.
Hotels lowered room rates to draw travelers, but lower pricing failed to drive occupancy up. The citywide average daily rate dropped to $150.32 in August, roughly $7 below July levels. Hotel occupancy stood at 74.1%, marking a 3.4% decline from the same period last year. Weekend occupancy reached 85.5%, while midweek occupancy dipped to 69.4%.
The impact on Vegas tourism varied by geographic section. Resorts on the Las Vegas Strip recorded an average daily room rate of $153.15 with occupancy at 77.0%. Downtown properties posted an average rate of $85.68 and an occupancy rate of 53.0%. Citywide revenue per available room fell 11.5% from last year to $111.39, which was $10 lower than July. Occupied room nights fell 3.7% to 3,461,500.
Air traffic declines contributed significantly to the lower numbers. Passenger volume at Harry Reid International Airport fell 9% year over year in August, led by a 10.2% drop in domestic air passengers. Southwest Airlines saw passenger volume drop 4.6% to 1,745,124, while Delta Air Lines dropped 8.8% to 393,403. Frontier Airlines expanded its market share by carrying 436,475 passengers, a 35.3% increase from last year following the shutdown of Spirit Airlines in May.
Despite the broader drop in Las Vegas tourism, convention travel provided a bright spot. Convention attendance increased 6.0% in August to 622,700 attendees, supported by major trade shows like Def Con 2026, Black Hat, SuperZoo, and MAGIC Fall. Statewide casino revenue also grew 3.1% in August, showing that casino gaming held steady even as hotel occupancy dropped. Overall passenger counts for both domestic and international flights remain down about 7% through the first eight months of 2026.