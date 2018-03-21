New Jersey Online Gaming Revenue Still Rising

There has been reported growth for New Jersey online gaming for the month of February.

Internet gaming win last month in the US state amounted to $22m (€17.8m), which is 17.5% more than in February last year.

However, official figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement also show ongoing losses in the state’s land-based market.

Casino win in February came in at $170.1m, down 8.9% on the $186.6m posted in the same month last year, but an improvement on $162.4m in January of this year.

You can find more about the growth of New Jersey online gaming at iGaming Business