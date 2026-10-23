SAHARA Las Vegas Offering Crypto Payments

SAHARA Las Vegas has officially become the first major resort on the Strip to accept cryptocurrency payments for gaming. The property announced that patrons can now fund their casino play using digital assets at its main cashier cage. This rollout marks a significant milestone for the local regulated gaming market by bridging traditional casino operations with modern financial technology.

Under the new system powered by BurraPay, visitors can utilize popular digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to obtain gaming chips or tickets. Guests wishing to use the service must visit the round-the-clock casino cage with a valid photo identification card and an active Infinity Rewards account. First-time participants complete a brief identity verification process before funds are processed and converted.

The platform applies a 5% service fee to every deposit transaction. SAHARA Las Vegas must adhere to regulatory compliance standards established by Nevada gaming authorities, requiring thorough identification checks and anti-money laundering monitoring for all digital asset transfers. Consequently, all active play and subsequent winnings remain denominated in traditional currency rather than cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the crypto funding option is strictly limited to casino wagering and cannot be applied toward hotel room reservations, retail purchases, or dining outlets across the resort.

Industry analysts view this integration as a test for broader digital asset adoption across Nevada gaming corridors. While downtown properties previously introduced crypto wagering features within sportsbooks, bringing the option directly to SAHARA expands accessibility for tech-savvy travelers. Executives emphasize that the implementation offers guests enhanced payment flexibility while strictly adhering to state compliance mandates. As digital assets continue gaining traction in mainstream commercial sectors, operators across the region will closely monitor how patrons embrace this novel cage transaction method at SAHARA Las Vegas during their visits.