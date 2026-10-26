Las Vegas Halloween 2026

Las Vegas Halloween celebrations are taking place across the valley throughout October, with haunted attractions, family-friendly trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, costume contests and nightlife events scheduled through October 31 and into early November. The 2026 calendar includes activities at community centers, museums, resorts, entertainment venues and outdoor attractions, offering options for families with children as well as adults seeking Halloween parties.

One of the major family attractions is HallOVeen at the Magical Forest, the annual fundraiser hosted by Opportunity Village. The event features carnival rides, entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, midway games and miniature golf. It runs daily through October 31, with tickets starting at $24. Children aged 3 and younger can enter free. Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is also holding Hallow-Reef on October 30 and 31. Children aged 12 and younger can participate in trick-or-treating, while Halloween activities are scheduled in the aquarium’s classroom through the afternoon. Children aged 5 to 12 who arrive in costume can receive $5 admission at the box office.

For families seeking seasonal outdoor activities, Gilcrease Orchard is offering its fall harvest program through October 31. Visitors can pick pumpkins, explore corn and hay mazes, drink cider and take wagon rides. Admission starts at $4 on weekdays and $6 on weekends, with additional fees applying. Haunted attractions are another major component of Las Vegas Halloween programming. Universal Horror Unleashed at Area15 features haunted houses, immersive environments and themed food and drinks, with tickets starting at $59. The attraction is not recommended for children younger than 13.

Other options include the Halloween Maze Haunted House, where general admission starts at $45, and The Haunted Inn at the Palms. The latter offers an immersive, horror-themed hotel experience featuring characters, entertainment, food and cocktails. It is restricted to guests aged 21 and older. Community events provide additional opportunities for families to participate without paying admission. Halloween Safe Night, organized by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County, is scheduled for October 31 at Doolittle Community Center. The free event will include trunk-or-treating, games and refreshments.

In Henderson, Monster Mash on Main is scheduled for Halloween afternoon at The District, with trick-or-treating, vendors and a costume contest. Another free event, Halloween at The Village at Lake Las Vegas, will feature a golf cart parade, entertainment and games. Adults will also have several options during Las Vegas Halloween weekend. The Fremont Street Experience will host Costumes Under the Canopy on October 31, featuring live entertainment, a silent spooky disco, food trucks and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Resorts and nightclubs are planning additional themed parties, including events at Zouk, Hakkasan, Marquee and Omnia. Several venues have scheduled DJ performances and costume competitions, with ticket prices varying by event. With activities ranging from free community gatherings to ticketed haunted experiences and nightclub celebrations, Las Vegas Halloween programming offers a broad selection of events for different ages and budgets. Visitors are advised to check individual schedules, admission requirements and ticket availability before attending.