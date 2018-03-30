DraftKings Eyes ‘Enormous’ US Sports Betting
Jason Robins, chief executive and co-founder of DraftKings, has said the potential wider legalisation of sports betting in the US represents an “enormous” growth opportunity for the company.
Speaking to Xconomy.com, Robins said the firm, which has distanced itself from sports betting in the past due to potential legal issues regarding its daily fantasy sports (DFS) service, is waiting on the verdict of the ongoing ‘PASPA’ case.
The state of New Jersey is currently heading up an effort to overturn the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).
PASPA makes it unlawful for government entities to sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, licence or authorise betting schemes based on games played by either amateur or professional athletes.
