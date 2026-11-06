Dragon Lair Game Room Opens at Rio

The Dragon Lair game room has opened at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, bringing together two popular Aristocrat Gaming slot game collections in a dedicated area on the casino floor. The new space focuses on Dragon Link and Phoenix Link, offering visitors access to both game families in one location. Announced on October 19, 2026, the opening marks another addition to the resort’s gaming offerings. The Dragon Lair game room occupies the former poker room space at the property, repurposing an area that previously served a different segment of the casino market.

Rio President and General Manager Rod Turlan said the project reflects the property’s ongoing collaboration with Aristocrat Gaming and its efforts to introduce new experiences for guests. The dedicated room is intended to appeal to players who already enjoy the company’s slot titles and want to explore multiple versions in one setting. The Dragon Lair game room features games built on concepts associated with Aristocrat’s Lightning Link series. Dragon Link incorporates the Hold & Spin bonus mechanic and an Orb trigger symbol across its titles, providing a recognizable feature throughout the collection.

Phoenix Link offers additional variations on the same general gameplay format. Its features include Hold & Spin rounds with scaling Grand and Major Jackpots, along with Free Games that can award Wild Multipliers or Twin Spins. Both collections support multiple betting denominations and include different bonus features across individual titles. The opening also highlights Aristocrat Gaming’s continued partnership with Rio as casino operators look for ways to organize gaming floors around established slot brands. By placing related games together, the Dragon Lair game room creates a dedicated destination for visitors interested in the Dragon Link and Phoenix Link collections.

Kurt Gissane, chief commercial officer for the Americas at Aristocrat Gaming, said the collaboration combines Rio’s approach to guest experiences with the supplier’s range of gaming content. The company described the new space as an environment designed for players familiar with its games. The Dragon Lair game room adds to Rio’s efforts to refresh its casino floor and make greater use of existing space. Its location in the former poker room represents a change in how the area is used, shifting the focus toward electronic gaming rather than poker tables.

The launch comes as Las Vegas casinos continue to develop specialized slot areas built around particular game series and player interests. Such spaces give customers a centralized location to find related titles while allowing operators to distinguish sections of their gaming floors. Dragon Lair is now open at Rio Hotel & Casino. Gambling is restricted to guests aged 21 and older, in accordance with the property’s stated entry requirements. The new room expands Rio’s slot offerings through a partnership that brings two Aristocrat Gaming collections together under one dedicated gaming concept.