Fontainebleau Las Vegas Readies for F1 Weekend

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is preparing a series of entertainment, dining and motorsport-themed experiences for the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with its Fontainebleau Race Club program scheduled to run from November 19-21. The resort’s program will feature luxury car displays, official racing team merchandise, live entertainment, pre-race parties and the debut of a new Shoey Bar. The activities are designed to attract racing fans and visitors seeking hospitality experiences during the Grand Prix weekend.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will bring back several elements from previous race-weekend programs, including Après Beach and the invitation-only VROOM ROOM. The resort is also planning additional food and beverage offerings across its venues. One of the featured events is Après Beach, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, at LIV Beach. The daytime party will run from noon to 6 p.m., with DJ Disco Lines headlining the event. The venue will adopt an alpine-inspired theme, combining poolside entertainment with cocktails and music ahead of the evening’s race activities. Attendance is restricted to guests aged 21 and older.

The resort will also introduce its exclusive Shoey Bar, adding a new feature to its Race Club lineup. The concept draws on the motorsport tradition of celebrating victories by drinking from a shoe, a practice associated with Formula 1 podium celebrations. The bar will form part of the resort’s broader themed entertainment offering during the weekend. Dining will be another component of the program. Cantina Contramar, led by chef Gabriela Cámara, will offer pre-race dining from November 19-21. The restaurant’s menu will feature seafood and Mexican-inspired dishes, providing guests with an option for meals before attending race-related events.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden said the return of Fontainebleau Race Club would bring together the resort’s hospitality, dining and entertainment offerings for visitors arriving for race week. The resort is positioning the program as a destination for guests who want to combine the Grand Prix with entertainment and dining away from the circuit. Its events are expected to operate alongside the wider schedule of racing-related activities taking place across the Las Vegas Strip.

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 19-22, with the main race weekend drawing international visitors, motorsport teams and corporate hospitality groups to the city. Hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues traditionally introduce special programming during the event to attract guests and extend their stays.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is also promoting accommodation packages connected to the race weekend, giving visitors options to combine hotel stays with selected Grand Prix experiences. Availability, pricing and access requirements vary by event and package. The return of Fontainebleau Race Club reflects the resort’s continued focus on major sporting and entertainment events as a way to attract visitors. With established parties returning and new features being introduced, the property is expanding its offering for guests planning to attend the Formula 1 weekend in November.