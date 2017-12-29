New York Moves to Save Net Neutrality

The repeal of net neutrality rules may allow Internet service providers and mobile carriers to block or throttle services at will, reserving the fastest bandwidth for companies who pay the toll, but the law may not be the only way to keep companies in line …
New York is one of several states which plans to enact their own statewide net neutrality laws, which would make it illegal for ISPs or carriers to introduce a two-speed Internet. Whether they will succeed remains to be seen, as the FCC actually now bans them from protecting consumers against net neutrality violations. But New York has a Plan B.
TechDirt reports that New York Assembly member Patricia Fahy believes that hitting companies in the pocket could be effective.
Tribal Gaming not allowed to intervene in New York case Biz Journals - The latest ruling in the ongoing battle of the legality of a casino in downtown Buffalo was made but resolution of the eight-year-old case doesn’t seem any closer.
A motion made by the National Indian Gaming Commission to intervene and be a party to the lawsuit by […]
Online Poker’s Big Step Forward in New York New York State Senator John Bonacic (R-42) has introduced a bill that would bring regulated online poker to the Empire State.
Full text of the bill (S 5302) is available here. You can track the bill’s progress here.
This marks the second consecutive year that Bonacic has introduced […]
Fantasy Sports Pay $12 Million for “Deceptive Ads” in New York The country’s two leading online daily fantasy sports companies are paying out big — in fines to the state. FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday agreed to pay $6 million each to settle lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleging they engaged in false and deceptive advertising […]