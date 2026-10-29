Aristocrats Spooky Link Go Ghost Online Slot

Spooky Link Go Ghost has launched across regulated online casino markets in the United States and Canada, marking the first digital release of Aristocrat’s established land-based slot franchise in the real-money gaming sector. Announced on October 15, the launch brings the Halloween-themed game to participating online casino operators and mobile gaming applications across regulated North American jurisdictions. Aristocrat Interactive, the company’s online real-money gaming division, plans to expand the franchise with additional releases throughout 2027.

Spooky Link Go Ghost adapts the franchise’s existing gameplay for online audiences while retaining features associated with its land-based titles. The game centers on the Cash Collect mechanic, which allows special symbols to collect and increase credit values, jackpots and other prizes displayed on the reels. The digital release also introduces a Ghost character that can appear randomly during gameplay to boost credit values. The feature adds another element to the established mechanic, combining the franchise’s monster-themed presentation with gameplay designed for online casino platforms. The launch represents a broader expansion of Aristocrat Interactive’s digital content portfolio, allowing the company to bring an established casino floor title to customers using online gaming services.

Dylan Slaney, chief executive officer of Aristocrat Interactive, said the franchise’s performance in physical casinos provided the foundation for its digital debut. Slaney said Spooky Link had generated strong player engagement in land-based venues and that the online release was intended to build on that performance while adapting the experience for digital audiences. The company has reported that the Spooky Link franchise has consistently ranked among the leading performers in the Eilers & Krejcik U.S. and Canada Game Performance Report. Aristocrat is using that established presence as the basis for introducing the brand to regulated online gaming markets.

Spooky Link Go Ghost is the first entry in a planned series of digital games featuring characters from the franchise. Aristocrat Interactive expects to introduce Mo’ Mummy and Yo Yeti in subsequent releases scheduled throughout 2027. The planned additions will expand the franchise’s collection of monster-themed titles, extending its characters and gameplay features across multiple online releases. The company has not announced specific launch dates for the upcoming games.

The timing of Spooky Link Go Ghost also coincides with the Halloween season, when gaming companies often introduce themed content and promotional campaigns to attract attention to their products. Aristocrat Interactive said the North American rollout is supported by major online casino operators, making the game available through participating platforms in jurisdictions where online casino gaming is legally regulated.

The launch reflects the continued movement of established land-based casino content into digital markets as suppliers seek to extend the reach of recognizable gaming brands. For Aristocrat Interactive, Spooky Link Go Ghost provides the starting point for a wider online expansion of a franchise already established in physical casinos. Players can access the title through participating online casino websites and mobile applications where the game is available, subject to local regulatory requirements.