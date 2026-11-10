DKeX Prediction Market Exchange Now Third Largest

The DKeX Prediction Market Exchange has secured third place among US prediction market operators by trading volume, marking a significant milestone for DraftKings less than four months after launching its proprietary trading platform. DraftKings Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Jason Robins announced the achievement during a question-and-answer session with CNBC correspondent Contessa Brewer at the NEXTPredict Summit in New York City on October 22. Robins said the company had established itself as a significant competitor and continued gaining market share since entering the sector in late June 2026.

Data from Aldrin Research supports the company’s ranking. During the week ending October 18, the DKeX Prediction Market Exchange recorded $1.04 billion in notional trading volume, representing a 3.57% share of the US market. This was an increase from its 2.33% market share recorded for the week ending September 26. Kalshi maintained its leading position, followed by Polymarket in second place. DraftKings’ rapid progress places the company among the industry’s strongest competitors as prediction market operators increase spending on technology, infrastructure, regulatory approvals and customer acquisition.

Robins said the DKeX Prediction Market Exchange had achieved its ranking despite operating with a more limited geographical footprint than several competitors. DraftKings Predictions is available in 38 states, although its complete selection of event contracts is offered in only 18. The company has deliberately avoided offering sports-related event contracts in states where it operates traditional sports betting services, including New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania. Management believes offering those contracts could place existing sportsbook licenses at risk.

Robins acknowledged that the company’s market position could be stronger if sports contracts were available in additional states. However, he said protecting its established sportsbook business remained a priority. The DKeX Prediction Market Exchange is also benefiting from DraftKings’ broader strategy of integrating prediction markets into its existing sports and casino application. The company is seeking to attract customers through a unified platform while expanding its selection of available contracts.

Another area of growth involves non-sports prediction markets, particularly financial event contracts. Robins said customer interest in these products had exceeded expectations, providing the company with additional opportunities beyond sports-related trading. Regulatory uncertainty remains a significant challenge. Legal disputes involving sports event contracts could eventually reach the US Supreme Court, potentially determining whether these products can continue operating nationwide.

Robins said DraftKings believes the DKeX Prediction Market Exchange is positioned to benefit regardless of the eventual legal outcome because its business includes non-sports markets. Meanwhile, DraftKings shares have fallen more than 40% during 2026 amid investor concerns about competition and regulatory uncertainty. The company nevertheless continues investing in its prediction market operations as it seeks to strengthen its position against established industry leaders.