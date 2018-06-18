With changes underway, the Brexit affect on gambling in the UK is in question. Brexit causes major concern for Gibraltar, a British territory off the coast of Spain and a major hub for online gaming, with companies like 888 Holdings and Bet Victor based on the island. A majority of the people who work on Gibraltar live in Spain, and with a split from the EU looming around the corner these companies could potentially lose a substantial part of their workforce.

The future of gaming regulation after Britain’s exit from the EU is unclear. With online gambling firms already paying a 15% tax on revenue, a tax that was put in place to ward off foreign gambling companies from avoiding UK taxes, it is unclear how parliament will approach the foreign online gaming sector after their exit from the EU.

Uncertainty is bad for business. The potential consequences Brexit could have on gaming extend beyond regulations, borders, and taxes. The skepticism toward the future of gaming in Europe could cause firms and players to make decisions that negatively affect the growth of the European gaming industry.

Read more about the Brexit affect on gambling here.