Paddy Power Polar Bear Stunt

Paddy Power is in hot water at the moment and has been called all sorts of derogatory words. Why? Because they decided to create yet another controversial advertising stunt… even if it was in the name of bringing awareness to an important issue: Climate change and it’s effect on polar bears.

Paddy Power published a wraparound ad featuring a polar bear with St George’s Cross sprayed on her side. This, of course, raised an immediate media storm where people were ready to storm their castle with pitchforks and torches. The ad was fake, by the way. The polar bear was not harmed during the stunt!

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As it turns out, claims that the pain wearing bear was used to bring awareness for a very important issue (not he 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is hosting.) The stunt was made with the cooperation of the not-for-profit Polar Bears International group to direct attention toward the Russian Arctic.