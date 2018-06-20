[one_half padding=”0 10px 0px 0″][/one_half]Bills to regulate sports betting are slowly making their way through state legislatures. However, Native American gaming interests could bypass the formalities and begin offering sports bets on tribal land! This week’s special offer comes from the MYB Casino!
Our Most Recent Gambling Headlines:
Fanatics NFL action officially intensified as the sportsbook secured a multiyear nonexclusive sports betting partnership with the football league ahead of the upcoming season kickoff. The agreement grants the company...
Several well-known Las Vegas shows are quietly closing their doors, including some big names and fan favorites. No show is safe. And in recent months, the Strip has seen a...
The producers of the Vegas show Absinthe have announced a brief, temporary shutdown later this year, using the pause to voice sharp criticism against Formula One operations on the Strip....
The Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort is set to open a new 7,300-square-foot enclosed non-smoking gaming area on August 24th, expanding its overall casino floor with 224 additional slot games....
A newly hired employee was arrested following an armed robbery at the sportsbook inside Virgin Las Vegas after returning to work. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the individual allegedly robbed...
Prediction market platform Kalshi has threatened legal action against Netflix following the release of a trailer for an upcoming documentary covering the financial prediction industry. Attorneys representing the prediction markets...