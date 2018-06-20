Fanatics NFL Partnership Ahead of Season Fanatics NFL action officially intensified as the sportsbook secured a multiyear nonexclusive sports betting partnership with the football league ahead of the upcoming season kickoff. The agreement grants the company...

Popular Las Vegas Shows Closing (or Already Gone) Several well-known Las Vegas shows are quietly closing their doors, including some big names and fan favorites. No show is safe. And in recent months, the Strip has seen a...

Vegas Show Absinthe to Shut Down Temporarily The producers of the Vegas show Absinthe have announced a brief, temporary shutdown later this year, using the pause to voice sharp criticism against Formula One operations on the Strip....

Las Vegas Palms Adds Huge Non-Smoking Area The Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort is set to open a new 7,300-square-foot enclosed non-smoking gaming area on August 24th, expanding its overall casino floor with 224 additional slot games....

Virgin Las Vegas Sportsbook Robbery A newly hired employee was arrested following an armed robbery at the sportsbook inside Virgin Las Vegas after returning to work. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the individual allegedly robbed...