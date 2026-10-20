Mötley Crüe is Headed to Caesars Palace

Mötley Crüe is heading back to Las Vegas for a brand new limited engagement next spring. The legendary rock band announced an exclusive run of eight shows scheduled to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The upcoming residency is officially titled Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City and will run from 19 March through 3 April 2027. This engagement marks the group’s fourth residency in Las Vegas following previous successful runs over the years.

Fans attending the upcoming performances can expect a fan-voted setlist featuring iconic hits alongside stage elements that highlight the high-voltage energy of Mötley Crüe. The residency aims to bring the acclaimed Carnival of Sins tour directly to one of the most prominent entertainment venues on the Las Vegas Strip. Pre-sales for the performances begin this week for members of the official fan club, loyalty program participants, and select credit card holders. Public ticket sales will officially open later in the week for all remaining seats.

In addition to the residency announcement, Mötley Crüe revealed plans to support local charitable efforts in the community. A designated portion of the proceeds generated from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. This organization provides vital support systems, shelter, and resources to young people experiencing homelessness throughout the southern region of the state.

Beyond the live performance schedule, Mötley Crüe is preparing for a major music release later this month. The group will issue a special 45th anniversary limited edition box set celebrating their classic debut album. The comprehensive collection features archival recordings, vintage demos, and rare vinyl pressings designed for longtime collectors and enthusiasts. Standard physical editions and streaming formats will accompany the rollout to ensure widespread availability.

The upcoming residency and milestone album release underscore the enduring popularity of Mötley Crüe within the modern music landscape. As preparation continues for the 2027 shows, anticipation builds across the fanbase for what promises to be a memorable spectacle in Sin City.