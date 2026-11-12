Ready for Las Vegas Formula 1 2027?

Las Vegas Formula 1 preparations are underway as the city gets ready to host another major racing weekend from November 19-21, with festivities continuing through Sunday, November 22. The 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring international racing teams, visitors and entertainment to the Strip, with hotels, restaurants and attractions preparing an extensive lineup of special events. The return of Las Vegas Formula 1 comes after the race received an extension through 2037, ensuring the event will remain part of the city’s entertainment calendar for years to come. Organizers are expanding several existing experiences while introducing new hospitality options and entertainment opportunities for visitors.

Race fans will have multiple viewing options, including grandstand seating, general admission areas and premium hospitality packages. The Heineken Silver Main Grandstand will provide views of the starting grid, pit lane and finish line, while the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will combine track viewing with live entertainment. Additional viewing experiences will be available at Bellagio, Wynn, Paris Las Vegas and other Strip properties. Several resorts are also introducing race-themed dining and entertainment. Bellagio will feature special culinary events, including wine experiences, restaurant collaborations and a Champagne lounge overlooking its famous fountains. Caesars Palace will offer exclusive dining experiences, including a four-course menu at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

The Cosmopolitan, Fontainebleau and Resorts World are among the other properties planning special menus, cocktail events and race-week celebrations. Wynn Las Vegas will host a series of entertainment events, celebrity appearances and racing-themed activations. Beyond the Strip, the Neon City Festival will return to downtown Las Vegas from November 20-22. The free, all-ages event will feature performances by Diplo, Kaskade, The Fray, Subtronics and other artists, along with food vendors, interactive art and entertainment.

Additional attractions will give visitors opportunities to experience motorsports away from the actual circuit. F1 Arcade at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will feature 87 full-motion racing simulators, while Speed Vegas will introduce The Big Race Experience, allowing guests to drive several high-performance supercars. The Las Vegas Monorail will operate continuously from November 17-23, with seven stops along the Strip providing access to various race-week destinations. Organizers are also encouraging visitors to use the official F1 Las Vegas app for ticket management, circuit navigation and event information.

Hotel promotions will provide additional options for visitors planning their trips. Fontainebleau is advertising discounts of up to 35% for rewards members, while The STRAT is offering room packages starting at $49 during the week and $99 on weekends, including taxes and resort fees. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering discounted accommodations along with a $150 food and beverage credit. Las Vegas Formula 1 has increasingly become a destination-wide event rather than simply a three-day racing competition. With major musical performances, celebrity appearances, specialty dining, exclusive viewing areas and attractions throughout the city, the 2026 event is expected to bring another extensive weekend of activity to Southern Nevada.