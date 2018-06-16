William Hill Courted by American Sports Teams

U.S. sports teams are clamoring for sponsorship deals with British bookmaker William Hill as legal sports betting starts to take off in the United States, the chief executive of the company’s American division told Reuters on Wednesday.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in May that flung open the doors to legal sports wagering across the country, the company has been “inundated” with emails and phone calls from teams looking to do sponsorship deals, said Joseph Asher, CEO of William Hill U.S.

Asher’s remarks come as sports betting gets set to expand nationwide in states that agree to regulate and tax the activity.

William Hill made its own gamble on New Jersey, when it agreed in 2013 to spend $1 million, an amount more than doubled by now, to build out a sports book at Monmouth Park Racetrack, where the first bets will be placed.

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