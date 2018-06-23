World Poker Tour Heads to Vegas

World Poker Tour Transforms Season XVII

The World Poker Tour is moving all televised final matches for Season XVII to the eSports Arena at the Luxor Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas. Vegas was the original home of the WPT, and the recently completed eSports Arena will host the finals in style. At a cost of over 20 million dollars, the arena boasts a Hype Tunnel, incredible lighting, and a spectacular viewing experience.

The format of the eight televised Main Tour poker events and the Tournament of Champion will be changed to allow a three to six-week hiatus between the end of play at the initial location and the final table at the eSports Arena. This delay will allow for additional anticipation and more publicity for all the players who reach the final table. WPT Marketing Manager Donnie Peters expressed the organization’s dedication to promoting all six finalists in each of these tournaments.

According to the World Poker Tour, the intent is to have the final tables play consecutively over the course of a single week. Due to the massive scheduling changes this new format requires, all televised WPT Main Tour events are on hold until at least year-end.