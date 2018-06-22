Sports Betting Hearing Pushed Back in US Congress

US Congress has postponed next week’s sports betting hearing, while New York legislators have failed to pass a bill in time to legalize sports wagering this year.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the House Judiciary Committee had set a tentative date of June 26 for the hearing.

The NFL American football league was one of a number of parties that had been invited to testify at the hearing, which was to focus last month’s Supreme Court ruling on the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

Both Delaware and New Jersey have since passed legislation to regulate sports betting, with other states expected to follow shortly.

However, a source familiar with the hearing told ESPN that the gathering has now been delayed due to a “scheduling complication in unrelated policy areas”.

The House Judiciary Committee is yet to confirm a new date for the hearing. More about the upcoming sports betting hearing at iGaming Business