BetMGM Launches LegendSCARY Campaign

BetMGM has launched LegendSCARY, its biggest seasonal casino campaign of the year, combining Halloween-themed games, promotional events, sweepstakes and leaderboard competitions through November 1, 2026. Announced on October 15, the campaign transforms the operator’s online casino into a Halloween-themed gaming destination, with seasonal graphics and a dedicated category for Halloween titles. The initiative aims to increase player engagement during one of the online gambling industry’s busiest seasonal periods.

LegendSCARY draws on BetMGM’s “Make It Legendary” brand platform, incorporating themed content and promotional activities into a month-long campaign. The casino lobby features spiders, bats and cobwebs, while the dedicated games section allows customers to find seasonal releases and Halloween versions of existing titles. According to BetMGM, its casino portfolio includes more than 50 Halloween-themed games. A featured release this year is Bigger Piggy Halloween Bank, developed by Inspired and available exclusively through BetMGM Casino and Borgata Online.

The game combines Bonus Spins, jackpot features, Cash and Collector symbols, and a Piggy Wheel Bonus that can award additional prizes and bonus features. Its inclusion gives LegendSCARY a featured title alongside the wider selection of seasonal games available to players. The campaign also includes a series of promotions scheduled throughout October and into the beginning of November. The promotional calendar began with Kickoff to the Crypt, which ran from October 1-11, followed by the MGM Monster Mash Leaderboard from October 12-18.

The next phase, Promo Your Way Frenzy, runs from October 19-25. The Final Haunting Sweepstakes follows from October 26-29, before The Final Drive Leaderboard concludes the campaign from October 30 through November 1. BetMGM has said further information about individual promotions, including their terms and conditions, will be made available as each event begins. The schedule provides several opportunities for customers to participate in different promotional formats during the campaign period.

Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM’s senior vice president of gaming, said Halloween offers an opportunity to expand the entertainment experience available through the company’s casino platform. Bartlett said LegendSCARY Month was designed to make October more engaging for players through new games, leaderboard participation and rewards. The launch comes as online casino operators increasingly use seasonal campaigns to distinguish their platforms and attract customer attention. Halloween-themed games, limited-time promotions and exclusive releases provide operators with ways to refresh their offerings without relying solely on new permanent additions to their game libraries.

LegendSCARY also sits within BetMGM’s broader online gaming business, which offers thousands of titles across North American markets, according to the company. The operator also provides a rewards program through which eligible players can earn points and tier credits. BetMGM has reiterated its commitment to responsible gambling, with tools and resources available to support customers in managing their play. The company’s seasonal promotions are not available in Alberta or Ontario.

The LegendSCARY campaign is scheduled to end on November 1, bringing BetMGM’s month-long Halloween initiative to a close as the operator continues to develop themed entertainment and promotional offerings for its online casino customers.