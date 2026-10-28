Celebrate Halloween with Venetian Las Vegas

Venetian Las Vegas is marking the Halloween season with limited-time cocktails, themed desserts and special offerings across several of its restaurants and bars, giving visitors multiple options to celebrate through the end of October. The seasonal program at The Venetian Resort includes Halloween-inspired drinks at Close Company, specialty desserts at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer and Bouchon, and complimentary beverages for guests wearing costumes at HaSalon. The offerings are available on different dates, with some extending through Halloween weekend.

Close Company, located at Via Via Food Hall, has transformed its interior for the season with glowing pumpkins, flickering candles, spiderwebs, streamers and posters featuring classic Halloween films. The venue’s themed cocktail menu is scheduled to run through November 1. Among the featured Las Vegas drinks is the Blood Moon Margarita, made with Patrón reposado tequila, blood orange, lime and cinnamon. The Poison Apple Old-Fashioned combines Angel’s Envy bourbon, Laird’s bonded apple brandy, caramel apple butter and bitters.

The Black Widow features Grey Goose vodka, Mr Black coffee liqueur, coconut and vanilla, while the Corpse Reviver No. 2 uses Bombay Sapphire gin, Lillet Blanc, Cointreau, lemon and absinthe. Guests seeking a nonalcoholic option can order the Spellbound Mule, which combines apple cider, pumpkin spice, lemon and ginger beer. At Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the seasonal menu includes the Día de los Muertos CrazySundae, available through October 31. The dessert features hot chocolate soft serve topped with Mexican hot fudge, churro bites, Mexican wafers, cinnamon, marigold sugar and a chocolate coin.

Venetian Las Vegas is also offering Halloween-themed pastries at Bouchon Bakery. The Marshmallow Ghost, a house-made marshmallow shaped for the occasion, is available through October 31. Franken-Bouch brownies, decorated to resemble Frankenstein’s monster, and Mummy Éclairs filled with K+M pastry cream and finished with TKO chocolate ganache are scheduled for Halloween weekend. HaSalon will offer another seasonal promotion on October 31. Guests who arrive in costume can receive a complimentary shot of Arak or a Limonana cocktail, subject to the venue’s applicable conditions. The Limonana combines Plomari ouzo liqueur, lemon, simple syrup and mint, offering a citrus-based alternative to the other Halloween-themed drinks featured across the property.

The resort’s seasonal program reflects a broader Las Vegas hospitality strategy of using limited-time food and beverage offerings to attract visitors during major holiday periods. Restaurants and bars can create themed experiences without requiring guests to attend a large-scale event or nightclub party. For Venetian Las Vegas, the combination of specialty cocktails, desserts and costume-related promotions gives visitors several ways to participate in Halloween celebrations while exploring the resort’s dining venues. Most offerings are available for a limited period, making their respective end dates an important consideration for guests planning visits during the final days of October.