New York Sports Betting Vote?

With Assembly Member Gary Pretlow’s latest sports betting bill referred to the Assembly’s Racing and Wagering Committee in the New York State last week, lawmakers are up against a short clock to make sports betting legal in New York. The legislature adjourns June 20, leaving seven business days to make NY sports betting legal before having to wait until 2019.

Pretlow (D-District 89) officially introduced his bill, A11144, last Friday and as yet, no formal action has taken place in the Racing and Wagering Committee, of which he is the chairman. According to Pretlow’s office, the bill does not yet have a date for a committee hearing, but it is not unreasonable to believe that one could be called before the end of the session.

State lawmakers seem split on whether or how to proceed. Senator John Bonacic (R-District 42) has been championing New York sports betting on the Senate side, but his bill, S7900, has sat in the chamber’s Rules Committee since June 1 while he’s waited for the Assembly bill.

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