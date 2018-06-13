Michigan House Passes Online Gambling Bill

Gamblers in Michigan would be able to play and bet on casino games online under bills passed 68-40 by the House on Tuesday night.

The bills would allow casinos to obtain licenses to offer online gambling and require an 8 percent tax on the activity. Only people over the age of 21 would be able to participate.

“It will allow internet gaming as it relates to all of the currently allowed games in a brick-and-mortar casino, that’d be poker, roulette, black jack, craps,” said Rep. Brandt Iden, the lead sponsor on the bills.

The legislation also sets up the framework for legal sports betting, Iden said, but the Michigan Gaming Control Board first would need to legalize sports betting statewide.

“The gaming commission is looking for the Legislature to take the initial step,” said Iden, R-Oshtemo Township. “They believe they have the parameters to do it, but one of the things we need to set up is that tax rate.”

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