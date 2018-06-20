A Brief Guide to Online Betting in Australia

Online betting in Australia has become so prevalent that almost 80% of the Australians gamble at least once every year. According to the reports of The Economist, Australian adults gamble more per capita income than any other nation in the world. This made some of the world’s top online gambling sites to focus on the booming Australian market. So let’s take a look at the shape of online betting in Australia and see what it has to offer the betting enthusiasts.

Is Online Betting Legal in Australia?

In the past, Australian punters were allowed to enjoy any form of online gambling, this all changed when the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill of 2016 was passed. As of now, Australian gamblers are not allowed to visit casinos and poker sites. Now, sport betting is allowed provided that such wagers are placed before the event or draw takes place. Thus, it rules out the possibility of instant win scratch cards and in-play betting. These options are now totally prohibited. Also, click-to-call betting, that allowed the punters to surpass the imposed ban on live betting, is no longer allowed. These restrictions caused many licensed operators to quit and leave the Australian gambling market. Their exit has caused an increase in the risk of unsafe gambling environments for the punters. However, there are still reputable and trustworthy gambling sites where punters can test their luck by placing wagers on sports, like Blue Bet.

Australia’s Most Popular Betting Markets

Following are known to be some of the oldest, most established, and popular gambling markets in Australia.

Rugby – the National Rugby League

Cricket

Horse Racing

Australian Rules Football

Football (soccer)

Australians have been using online betting platforms for a long time now for legally betting on various sports. Some of the most popular sports for betting are listed above. According to a survey conducted by Sweeney Sports, about 59% of Australians are interested in betting on cricket matches more than any other sport. Moreover, there are big betting events annually, like the Australian F1 Grand Prix. Another public favourite betting event is Australian rules football. Not many people out of Australia know about this, but Australian rules football, especially the Australian Football League (AFL), is very popular for betting in the country. In some states, AFL even leaves cricket and National Rugby league (NRL) behind.

The Future of Australia’s Online Gambling Market

Although the Australian government had the intention of protecting the people from insecure betting platforms, people fear that such strict rules and bans are set to the opposite. This is because many reliable betting platforms have disappeared. But it doesn’t mean this is the end of the gambling and wagering market of Australia. Technology saved all the casino and poker fanatics by introducing online poker which is still legal in the country. Who knows what technology has in store for all the gambling and betting enthusiasts now. There could be some advanced alternative just around the corner.