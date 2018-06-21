Congressional Hearing Set for Sports Betting in America

US Congress is planning to host a hearing on sports betting next week, with the NFL American football league among those reportedly invited to testify.

The move comes after the Supreme Court last month voted to overturn the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

PASPA had blocked more states from regulating sports betting, but since last month’s ruling, a number of states have passed legislation and began accepting legal sports wagers.

Delaware became the first state to legalise sports betting post-PASPA earlier this month, while New Jersey, which led the effort to overturn PASPA, last week also began taking legal bets.

According to ESPN writer David Purdum, the House Judiciary Committee has set a tentative date of June 26 for the hearing in order to discuss the matter further.

The Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee are also said to be looking at the issue.

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