Atlantic City Casino Revenues Surge

July gave the Atlantic City casino market a clear financial lift as local properties surpassed $300 million in monthly earnings for the first time since August 2025. Data released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement showed that the nine commercial land-based properties in the seaside resort city pulled in a collective $304.2 million during July. This monthly total reflects a significant rebound from the $257.3 million recorded across the market in June.

Borgata retained its position as the top individual performer, bringing in $81.6 million. Hard Rock finished second in the overall market with $57.3 million, while Ocean ranked third by earning $52.2 million. Ocean posted the sharpest year-over-year percentage growth among the top three properties with a 21% increase, but Caesars experienced an even larger jump with a 34.6% year-over-year rise. Conversely, Bally’s stood out as the only local Atlantic City casino venue to report an annual decline, dropping 13.7% compared to the same month in the previous year.

Slot machine play accounted for the vast majority of physical gaming revenue, generating $226.1 million throughout July. Table games produced $78.1 million during the same time frame. The combined gaming revenue allowed the nine land-based operators to contribute $22.4 million in state taxes for the month.

The strong performance allowed the physical venue sector to eclipse the state online gaming segment for the first time in 2026. While New Jersey digital gaming platforms established an all-time monthly record by taking in $276.9 million in July, every traditional casino location collectively outperformed the internet market by $27.3 million. Despite that monthly victory, the physical gaming market remains $154.5 million behind the internet sector in total year-to-date revenue.

The positive summer earnings come after a mixed performance at the end of the previous calendar year. New Jersey operators closed out late 2025 with minor gains in total revenue but reduced overall profitability across the board. Net revenue across every Atlantic City casino reached $784.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which represented a 2.0% increase over the same three-month period in 2024. The strong July showing provides every casino operator with much-needed momentum as they move through the second half of the current year.