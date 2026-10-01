BetMGM Progressive Side Bet Jackpots

A BetMGM progressive side bet feature is expanding across more than 200 casino games, bringing new jackpot opportunities to digital players in select markets. The online gaming operator announced the launch of the feature to enhance its library of slot and table games by integrating a shared jackpot network into existing popular titles across its regulated jurisdictions.

Under the new system, players can opt into an optional wager while playing participating titles across the digital platform. A portion of each participating wager contributes directly to a growing jackpot pool. The current Mega Jackpot total stands at over $618,000, presenting players with the potential for substantial payouts on top of standard game winnings.

Oliver Bartlett, Vice President of Gaming Product and Content at BetMGM, stated that the company remains focused on delivering engaging real-money gaming experiences. By integrating the BetMGM progressive side bet across more than 200 titles, the operator aims to provide greater variety and frequent jackpot drops without requiring players to stick to a single specific game.

The rollout covers a wide variety of online casino games, including digital slots, video poker, and select table offerings. By linking multiple titles into a single jackpot ecosystem, the progressive side bet prize pools accumulate faster than individual game jackpots, leading to larger prize amounts and increased hit frequency for active users on the platform.

This initiative is part of a broader trend among online casino operators looking to boost player retention through innovative promotional mechanics. Adding a progressive side bet option historically drives high engagement levels in both land-based and digital casinos, as the constant growth of the prize pool generates ongoing interest among casual and frequent players alike.

The feature is currently available to eligible users in jurisdictions where BetMGM operates licensed online casino platforms. Players can access the opt-in setting directly within the interface of participating games, allowing them to manage their wager preferences before each round. BetMGM indicated it plans to expand the BetMGM progressive side bet mechanism to additional titles and legal jurisdictions as regulatory approvals are secured in coming months.