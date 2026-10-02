Massachusetts Sportsbooks Using AI Promotions?

Massachusetts sportsbooks are facing new regulatory scrutiny over how they utilize artificial intelligence to target bettors with promotional offers. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced an inquiry into licensed operators following a detailed report that highlighted the use of machine learning algorithms to encourage continued wagering among losing customers.

Commission Chairman Jordan Maynard stated that executive leadership and agency staff will meet directly with operators, including Boston-based DraftKings, to analyze the precise mechanics of their artificial intelligence implementations. Regulators emphasized that no formal finding of wrongdoing has been established, but noted that rapid technological advancements require close state oversight.

The investigation stems from media reporting based on former employee accounts, internal communications, and betting metrics showing that algorithms analyzed user histories to predict which players were most likely to continue placing bets after receiving promotional incentives. The system allegedly evaluated how much additional money a customer might spend when enticed by promotional credits. Concerns were raised that software designed to maximize player retention took precedence over internal efforts to build automated tools intended to flag signs of severe gambling addiction.

State regulations governing Massachusetts sportsbooks strictly forbid the deployment of automated systems or artificial intelligence designed to make gambling platforms more addictive. Current rules demand that operators provide bi-annual reports outlining how user behavior is analyzed to foster responsible gambling habits and reduce addictive behavior. Operators failing to comply with these state mandates risk financial penalties, license suspensions, or full revocations.

Representatives for DraftKings denied claims that algorithms are used to exploit losing bettors or encourage problem gambling, asserting full compliance with all state rules. Other operators in the state, including FanDuel, noted that machine learning is deployed specifically to identify signs of harmful behavior and enhance customer protections.

The regulatory review will cover all licensed operators in the state and builds upon previous academic studies that identified a gap between corporate technological capabilities and current oversight standards. As state regulators evaluate these systems, federal lawmakers and officials in other states are also contemplating legislation to limit algorithmic targeting across Massachusetts sportsbooks and the broader national market.