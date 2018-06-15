Mississippi Tribal Casino Considers Sports Betting Launch

Mississippi is about to get a taste of sports betting action, thanks to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, which hopes to roll out the product in the near future.

The Clarion Ledger reported that the Choctaw Tribal Council approved betting at the Silver Star Hotel and Casino, Golden Moon Hotel and Casino, and Bok Homa Casino on May 31.

The Choctaws may go down in U.S. history as the first Native American Tribe to offer sports betting should things go as planned, according to the tribe’s officials.

Unlike in other states, the Choctaws don’t need the approval of the state Gaming Commission to offer sports betting in their gambling facilities.

Sonny Johnson, who oversees the Choctaws’ casinos, said the tribe has hurdled all regulatory issues that might have prevented them from launching sports betting in Mississippi.

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