Swiss Online Casinos to Ban Offshore Online Gambling

Switzerland is set to ban foreign betting sites following a referendum vote on the country’s new Gambling Act. Swiss online casinos, however, will be allowed under the incoming Gambling Act. The Act will also raise the taxable winnings threshold from $1,012 to $1.0129m.

Swiss voters overwhelmingly supported the notion with 72.9% coming out in favor of the new Gambling Act, despite it containing some of the strictest regulations in Europe leading opponents to claim it is tantamount to censorship.

With both of Switzerland’s legislatures, their houses of parliament, already passing the legislation it is set to become law in 2019. The driving force of the campaign to back the new Gambling Act was centered on the idea of tackling gambling addiction in the country.

You can read more about Swiss online casinos when you visit Gambling Insider.