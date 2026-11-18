Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering travelers significant savings through a new Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday promotion that includes discounted room rates, waived resort fees, and daily dining credits for guests booking qualifying stays through early December. The luxury resort announced its 2026 holiday booking promotion, which offers savings of up to 35% on hotel accommodations, depending on whether guests participate in the Fontainebleau Rewards loyalty program. The promotion also includes a $50 daily food and beverage credit, giving visitors an additional incentive to consider the property for upcoming Las Vegas trips.

Guests can take advantage of the promotion by booking between November 17 and December 2, 2026. Eligible travel dates extend from November 22, 2026, through April 30, 2027, providing several months of opportunities for visitors planning winter, spring, or early holiday-season vacations. Fontainebleau Rewards members receive the most substantial benefits under the offer. Participating members qualify for 35% off room rates, a complimentary resort fee, a $50 daily food and beverage credit, and two complimentary tickets to the resort’s Hall of Excellence attraction.

Guests who are not members of the rewards program can still receive 30% off room rates and the same $50 daily food and beverage credit. However, the complimentary resort fee and Hall of Excellence tickets are reserved for qualifying loyalty members. The promotion applies to stays ranging from one to seven nights and includes select suite accommodations. A deposit covering the first night’s room rate and applicable taxes is required at the time of booking. Availability is limited, blackout dates may apply, and additional terms and conditions govern the offer.

The announcement comes as Fontainebleau Las Vegas continues positioning itself as a major luxury destination on the northern end of the Strip. The property recently retained its prestigious One MICHELIN Key designation for the second consecutive year, further establishing its reputation in the Las Vegas hospitality market. The resort is also highlighting several parking and transportation benefits for visitors. Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members can receive complimentary self-parking by scanning a valid Nevada driver’s license or rewards card. Guests visiting the resort’s restaurants, bars, retail shops, Hall of Excellence, or Lapis Spa & Wellness can also validate their valet parking during their visit.

Electric vehicle owners have access to superchargers located on the P1 level of the self-parking garage. According to the resort, these chargers can add approximately 100 miles of driving range in 15 to 20 minutes, although charging fees apply. With discounts reaching 35% and additional dining incentives, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is using the traditional holiday shopping period to attract travelers planning visits through April 2027. The promotion provides both loyalty members and nonmembers with an opportunity to reduce accommodation costs while experiencing one of the Strip’s newest luxury resorts.