Cyndi Lauper will return to Las Vegas in 2027 with an expanded residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, adding two separate engagement periods following strong demand for her performances. The Grammy Award-winning singer has announced 10 additional shows for Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas, with performances scheduled February 19-27 and September 3-11, 2027. The newly announced dates will give fans additional opportunities to see the longtime pop star perform at one of the Strip’s established entertainment venues.

The February engagement will include performances on February 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. The September dates are scheduled for September 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. All performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. The announcement, made October 20, follows continued interest in Lauper’s Las Vegas residency. The production is being created and designed in partnership with Lauper and Brian Burke Creative, the production company responsible for developing live entertainment experiences.

Ticket sales will include several presale opportunities before general admission tickets become available. Citi cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale beginning October 20 at noon Pacific time through the Citi Entertainment program. That presale will remain available until October 22 at 10 p.m. An artist presale will begin October 21 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to another presale beginning October 22 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales for all 10 performances will begin Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

The return of Cyndi Lauper adds another established music act to the entertainment calendar at Caesars Palace, which has hosted numerous major performers through its long-running residency program at The Colosseum. Lauper rose to international prominence during the 1980s with hits including Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop and True Colors. Her distinctive vocal style and colorful stage presentation helped establish her as one of the decade’s most recognizable pop performers. Throughout her career, Lauper has earned multiple Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a Tony Award. Her Tony recognition came for composing the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, making her the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Original Score as a solo composer.

The upcoming Las Vegas performances will provide an opportunity for audiences to experience her catalog of popular music in a dedicated theater setting. With two separate engagement periods planned for 2027, Cyndi Lauper will remain part of the Caesars Palace entertainment lineup during both the winter and early fall seasons. The additional performances also demonstrate continued demand for established recording artists to headline extended Las Vegas engagements, a format that remains an important part of the Strip’s live entertainment business.