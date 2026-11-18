El Cortez Hotel & Casino is celebrating its 85th anniversary in downtown Las Vegas, marking the milestone with the completion of a $22 million casino renovation and an additional $8 million investment in its restaurant operations. The anniversary, officially recognized on November 5, 2026, highlights the property’s place in Las Vegas history. Opened in 1941, El Cortez is the city’s longest continuously operating hotel-casino and was among the first properties designed and constructed specifically to function as both a hotel and casino.

The celebration comes as the downtown property works to preserve its traditional Las Vegas identity while updating its facilities to appeal to a broader range of visitors. The recently completed $22 million casino renovation included improvements to table games and slot machines. Management sought to modernize the gaming floor without eliminating the characteristics that have defined the property for decades. Among the features retained are traditional dollar coin slot machines, which remain available for guests looking for a more classic casino experience.

El Cortez also completed a separate $8 million restaurant renovation, introducing a new concept designed to serve customers throughout the day and evening. During daytime hours, the restaurant operates as Seagulls, a name referencing former owner Bugsy Siegel, who owned the property for approximately one year in 1945. In the evening, the restaurant transitions into a New York-style steakhouse, offering a different dining experience within the same space. The changes are intended to expand the property’s dining appeal while providing another reason for visitors to spend time at the casino.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley visited the property as part of the anniversary celebration and presented a city proclamation recognizing November 5, 2026, as El Cortez Hotel and Casino Day. During the visit, Berkley recognized the property’s historical importance and its continued presence in downtown Las Vegas. She described the casino as a landmark and legacy property that has remained part of the city’s identity for more than eight decades.

The mayor’s appearance also provided an opportunity to recognize longtime employees who have contributed to the property’s history. Linda Gomez, who has worked at the casino for 43 years, said the visit was particularly meaningful to staff members. Gomez emphasized the importance of maintaining a welcoming environment for customers, regardless of their circumstances, and said dependable service remains central to her approach to working with guests.

El Cortez has experienced numerous changes in ownership and operations throughout its history, but has maintained its position as one of downtown Las Vegas’ most recognizable casino properties. With its latest renovations and 85th anniversary celebration, El Cortez is continuing its effort to balance historical character with updated gaming, dining and hospitality offerings. The investment reflects the property’s strategy of maintaining its established customer base while attracting a new generation of Las Vegas visitors.