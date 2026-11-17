P!NK has officially confirmed her long-rumored Pink Sphere residency, bringing her first-ever Las Vegas residency to the futuristic entertainment venue in September and October 2027. The announcement makes the Grammy-winning singer the first solo female pop artist to headline Sphere, adding another major name to the venue’s growing lineup of entertainment attractions.

The nine-show engagement will begin September 29, 2027, with additional performances scheduled for October 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30. The shows will be promoted by Live Nation and represent a new chapter in the singer’s career, giving her a permanent Las Vegas stage for the first time.

P!NK, whose real name is Alecia Moore, revealed the news through social media, explaining that the idea had been developing for several years. She described the upcoming engagement as an opportunity to give a production a permanent home and invite fans to experience something different from her traditional touring performances.

The Pink Sphere residency is expected to take advantage of the venue’s advanced visual and audio technologies. Sphere features an enormous high-resolution LED display that extends across the interior of the building, surrounding audiences with immersive imagery. Its Sphere Immersive Sound system is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality audio throughout the seating areas.

For an artist known for elaborate stage productions, aerial performances and physically demanding concerts, the venue offers opportunities to create a different kind of live experience. P!NK has frequently incorporated acrobatics and aerial stunts into her performances, making her particularly well suited to the venue’s emphasis on large-scale visual entertainment.

Ticket sales are expected to generate considerable interest. Artist presale registration is available now, with the presale scheduled to begin November 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. Additional presales will take place during the following days, ahead of the general public sale on November 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

Vibee, the official concert and hotel package partner, is also offering experience packages that include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, concert admission and additional amenities. VIP options will include premium seating, priority entry and access to an exclusive fan experience lounge.

The Pink Sphere residency announcement is also being celebrated downtown. Fremont Street Experience has temporarily transformed its SlotZilla zipline attraction into P!NKZILLA, featuring the singer’s music and a themed presentation across the Fremont Street LED canopy. The promotion runs November 11 through November 19, with scheduled presentations throughout the evening.

P!NK’s previous global tours in 2023 and 2024 sold more than 4 million tickets across over 130 performances in 15 countries, according to Live Nation. The upcoming Pink Sphere residency gives Las Vegas another major concert attraction for 2027 and adds to the venue’s expanding collection of high-profile musical engagements.