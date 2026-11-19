John Mayer has added three additional performances to his upcoming Las Vegas residency after strong ticket demand, expanding his scheduled appearances at the Vegas Sphere to 21 shows between April and June 2027. The newly announced performances are scheduled for June 9, June 11 and June 12. The additional dates follow the original announcement of a six-show residency, which has since expanded several times as interest in the Grammy-winning singer and guitarist’s return to Las Vegas has grown.

The Vegas Sphere residency, titled John Mayer Live at Sphere, will feature three distinct musical formats during each performance: a solo acoustic-oriented set, a full-band performance and a reunion of the John Mayer Trio. The solo portion will feature Mayer performing on acoustic guitar, electric guitar and piano. The trio performances will include drummer Steve Jordan and bassist Pino Palladino, both longtime collaborators with Mayer. The full-band lineup has not yet been announced.

The expanded schedule now includes performances on April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 28 and 30; May 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15; and June 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12. According to the announcement, the additional performances were added because of overwhelming demand. The Vegas Sphere production will incorporate the venue’s advanced visual and audio systems, including its high-resolution LED display, which surrounds the audience and creates an immersive viewing environment. Tickets for the newly added June performances start at $129. An artist pre-sale began October 14, followed by a SiriusXM presale on October 15. General ticket sales began October 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

A limited number of VIP packages are also being offered. Select packages include premium seating, signed date-specific merchandise and other exclusive items. Hotel and concert packages are available through Vibee, with accommodations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The performances will also support two charitable initiatives associated with Mayer. Proceeds from special ticket auctions will benefit the Heart and Armor Foundation, which focuses on veterans’ health. Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold will go to Mayer’s Back To You Fund, which supports various charitable organizations.

Mayer previously performed at the Vegas Sphere as a member of Dead & Company, appearing in the group’s 48-show residency between May 2024 and May 2025. Those performances attracted nearly half a million attendees and helped establish the venue as a major destination for extended concert engagements. His upcoming residency represents his first solo headline engagement at the venue. With the schedule now expanded to 21 performances, the Vegas Sphere continues adding major musical acts to its growing calendar of Sin City entertainment offerings.